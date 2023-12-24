Man gets fired for sharing his reaction to Secret Santa gift on TikTok

A man has claimed he was fired after sharing his reaction to his Secret Santa gift on TikTok.

In the initial clip, Jeff (@hittaa_jeff) lashed out at the gift he received from a colleague. He said he didn't open it in the office, and instead, waited until he got home.

First up was a floating shelf followed by a decorative lantern.

"I don't know what my 23-year-old ass is going to do with this," he said. "What is this?"

He went on to say it smelt like "straight cigarettes" and claimed it had "dust on it".

Jeff was left so unimpressed by the gifts that he said he was ready to quit the job.

The situation intensified when the gifter saw Jeff's TikTok reaction.

In a follow-up clip, he shared a screenshot of a text which read: "Your secret Santa here just wanted to let you know I came across your TikTok about the gift I gave you. If you weren’t satisfied with you gift you could’ve said that. If you don’t like the lantern PLEASE DONT THROW AWAY my grandma gave it to me before she passed, it’s collectible."

In response, Jeff said: "If the limit on the flyer received said a min of $60 and no items from your home why would you do the opposite?"

The coworker then subsequently blocked him.

A few days after the incident, Jeff was called into the office and was reportedly fired.

The boss told him the decision was based on his punctuality, but Jeff claimed he had only been late twice.

As Jeff left the building, his supervisor said: "The company saw your TikTok about your Secret Santa present."



In amusement, he said: "She brought me some sh*t from her house that she probably made. Because somebody didn’t follow the Secret Santa guidelines."





