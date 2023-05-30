TikTokers are obsessed with the new McDonald’s menu ‘hack’

TikTok users have done it again: they've created a whole new McDonald's hack that the world is going crazy for.

The platform isn't shy of bending the rules and turning creative food hacks into viral sensations. Take pasta chips, pancake cereal and the famous baked feta pasta that ran local supermarkets out of basil and feta.

Now, attention has turned to McDonald's after several TikTokers claimed to have come up with the ultimate snack hack.

In a clip by the Arvan Family that's racked up 5.5 million views, Kelly shared an ice-cream sandwich of two hashbrowns filled with McFlurry ice cream.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I dreamt about this," she said in the clip. "I guess that’s what fast food giants do, they have these irresistible items that we crave to put together."

She described it as tasting "salty, crunchy, potatoey and sweet".

Kelly's viral TikTok was inundated with thousands of comments from followers eager to try.

"I've been dipping my fries in ice cream for years but this omg didn’t think of that," one said, while another added: "Add maple syrup to it and ive been doing that for the last 20 years with the plain sundaes."

Meanwhile, a third TikToker chimed in with another creation: "Imagine the hashbrowns instead of a bun for burgers! Brb. Gotta get to McDonald's."

@arvanfamily Snack Series ✨ Comment what i should try #fyp #arvanfamily #mcdonalds #snack #snackhack #cravings #weirdcravings #hashbrownsandwich #icecreamsandwich #mukbang #eatingshow #foodtok





It didn't take long for TikTokers to follow suit...

Luciana Morazan said her mouth had been "watering for days" since hearing about the hack, and after confessing to dipping her fries in ice cream for years, she had to try.

"This is amazing," she said, before drizzling honey on the snack. "Final thoughts: It tastes amazing, but you need to add the syrup to elevate the flavour by a thousand."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.