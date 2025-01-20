People never realised the moon looks different depending where you are in the world

There's something quite comforting, or even romantic, about looking up and seeing the same moon as friends, family and loved ones that are very far away.

However, while it is the same moon, the way it actually appears is very different depending on where you are in the world.

For example, you and someone else on the other side of the world will see it completely differently, even though you are looking at the same moon at the same time.

While it might seem obvious to some, it's taken TikTokers completely by surprise.

In a viral TikTok video captioned "they were right, we are upside down in Australia", Corey was left baffled.

And he wasn't the only one with a number of others commenting their astonishment.

@coreyyy.exe they were bloody right we are upside down in Australia smh

In the video, Corey said: "What's a fact you feel should be common knowledge but for some reason isn't? I'll go first.

"Why the f*** are we not shown in school that the way we see the moon in the southern hemisphere is upside down to the way it's seen in the northern hemisphere and vice versa?"

"I moved to a different hemisphere and still didn't realise it until years in and I knew something was up but I couldn't f****** put my finger on it.

"No-one talks about it. Why? I wanna see some flat earthers have a crack at this one and see what they say."

And other TikTokers couldn't believe it, with some sharing their experiences of how they worked it out.

One user commented: "I moved to the southern hemisphere for a year and it took me literally seeing a sideways crescent moon to be like aye wait."

"Wait!!!!!! So not everyone sees the face," another questioned.

"Ok, I understand it, but I also don't understand it," one comment said.

Another asked: "What ? I'm in Australia RN but I'm French. I'm looking at the moon all the time to remind me she's watching over my family... And she's upside down?!" To which Corey replied: "She's upside down!"

And one commented: "I think you broke the flat earthers too."

