Mother breaks down in tears in viral TikTok over Christmas budget for her kids

A mother has posted a video of herself breaking down in tears while discussing the Christmas budget she has to spend on her children.

Abbie Palmer posted about her experiences in a viral TikTok, hitting out at the government and MPs and accusing them of being out of touch with the experiences of people like herself.

Abbie, 30, is a mother of two who posted about struggling to support her family in the build up to Christmas on her £23,500 salary.

The clip sees her state that she’s left with £600 a month after bills, which isn’t enough to pay for her family.

Hitting out at MPs pay, Abbie said: “I'm not seeing doctors having expenses paid for, lunches paid for, having second homes.

“[MPs] don't need £40-a-day for lunch, they should get a sandwich and bag of crisps like [the] rest of us.”

Abbie also spoke about how many people are struggling over the festive period, while also recognising that she is in a better position than some.

“I'm not even on minimum wage, but once I've done my food shop and put fuel in my car that's basically it.

“I can literally only go to the pub I used to work at on the off chance I can get a free drink or someone buys one for me.”

SWNS

She also explained that she is on leave from work with sickness. Despite believing that she has anaemia, Abby hasn’t reached out to medical professionals as she’s worried that she won’t be able to afford medication.

“I can't even afford to keep myself healthy. I could end up with antibiotics and vitamin tablets that could cost £30. I simply can't afford that at the moment.”

The clip has been viewed more than four million times on TikTok and sparked a big reaction.

Many shared sympathy with Abby, with one writing: "I’m so sorry you’re struggling, and that people are still saying ‘I would be well happy with £600’ like it’s a competition."

