Mum accidentally hires Barbie stripper for her daughter's 5th birthday party

A mother accidentally hired a stripper to come to her daughter's fifth birthday party - how appropriate.

Posting on TikTok the daughter, who is now an adult, recalled the incident that happened when her parents tried to organise her a Barbie themed party but accidentally called up a stripper from the phone book.

"She played along," the woman said. "She did not take off her clothes. I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party and all of the parents there had a really good laugh".

Reacting to her story, people thought it was hilarious.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"She was probably THRILLED to have that experience," one commented.

Another said: "Amazing story, what a sweetheart she went along with it. We need photos!"

A third said: "Barbie can be a doctor, a gymnast, or an adult entertainer! She's her own woman."

And one person said they also had an inappropriate birthday when they were a child.

"My mom accidentally served a rum cake at one of my parties when I was kid," they wrote.

Parenting is no walk in the park.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.