Mum becomes TikTok icon for her response to teenage daughter's shock pregnancy

A mum has been praised for her supportive response when she discovered her teenage daughter's shock pregnancy.

Nicole Hennessy (@nicolehennessy2) went viral when she recreated the moment she found pregnancy test wrapper on the floor to the track Can't Stop Singing - a popular songto use when recalling a memory or story on the platform.

When she asked her daughter Angelina whether the wrapper belonged to her, she answer honestly and said yes but that the test came back negative.

To which Nicole gave a "lecture" to her daughter before she left for school, and when Angelina returned she decided to get her to another pregnancy test because of her "gut feeling" which proved to be right since this time it came back positive.

Nicole described how her daughter was "in tears" as well as being "scared and confused," so she hugged and reassured her that "it will be ok."





@nicolehennessy2 By popular demand story time #teenmom #storytime #reaction #fyp

She then explained to Angelina the three different options she has.

The video, which is being recirculated after first going viral in 2020, has received 23.3m views, 4.4m likes, along with over 23,000 comments from people who praised Nicole for being so supportive.

One person said: "'showing her her three options' THIS!!! So much this! You're a wonderful mother!"

"I wish there were more supportive moms like you," another person said.

Someone else added: "What an amazing and supportive mom. It better to understand options than judge them and tell them abstinence is the only option."

"You are such a cool and supportive mother," a fourth person commented.

The moment I saw the pregnancy test wrapper, I knew it was my daughter's. My immediate reaction was, 'Angelina needs me, so don’t react!' I said, 'Do you need a hug?' And I hugged her tight and told her I would help her figure this out," Nicole told Buzzfeed.

Despite feeling "terrified and sad" herself, she said that "my daughter needed me in that moment to be her person."

"Angelina is the one who has to live with whatever decision she makes. Our life is like our own personal story, her next chapter should not be up to me. My job is to educate her and give her facts so she can think for herself," she explained.

"I told her I would support whatever she decides and I told her I’m sorry that the first real adult decision you will ever make is one of the hardest."



In a follow-up video, Angelina noted that she "absolutely did get her daughter's permission first" to post the personal story to TikTok and added how it is "really important" to remember this when posting on social media.

