Women share their partner's hilarious quirks in 'My emergency contact' TikTok trend

Having someone as your emergency contact is a big deal, after all they have to be a trustworthy person with this responsibility.

But some women are hilariously (and lightheadedly) questioning having their partner as their emergency contact in a new TikTok trend, which sees them display their quirks and kooky behaviour.



So what kind of videos can you expect from the trend?

One of the most viral videos from the trend was posted by Gabby (@sullivang_) who shared a video of her husband shoving his head into a block of snow, with the text simply saying: "My emergency contact".

This video has a massive 53.3m views, 6.8m likes and thousands of comments from people who found the clip pretty amusing.

"The snow already on the beanie, telling us he's BEEN doing this," one person wrote, while another said: "Ma'am you are HIS emergency contact".













Another video from Sara @saradijkink saw her film her partner attempting to iron the sleeves on his shirt while wearing the garment - not the best idea...

Meanwhile, the music playing being the song 'Ordinary Girl' by Hannah Montana and the video has more than 4.6m views, 443,000 likes and comments from concerned people.

















One person said "He is the emergency," and another person commented: "It literally has warning on the iron (probably on the box or in the manual) to not iron your clothes while wearing them. I always wondered who need that warning."

Someone else added: "Not him looking CONFUSED that it's burning him".

TikToker Carmen (@carmenltran) shared a clip of her partner wearing a snorkel and scuba diving fins while walking along the beach and floating in the sea and wrote: "Realising that this man is my emergency contact..."

The video has more than 9.3m views, 1.4m likes and thousands of comments from people who were also assumed by the video.

@carmenltran the fish hate to see him comin 🤣 @TJ





"Enjoy it, they grow up so fast," a user joked, while another person said: "Looks like he’s having the time of his life tbh".

A third person added: "The little flippers in the shallow water is sending me".

"I just love our boyfriends and how they are all just little boys deep down and EUGH I just love them," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, frustrations are being aired in 'Do not come to my town' TikTok trend, and the 'I met my younger self for a coffee' TikTok trend explained.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.