What is the 'my new character' trend on TikTok?

Have you seen posts about "my new character" cropping up recently?

It's a trend that is making the rounds on TikTok, having previously gone viral on X/Twitter in 2023.

It all began last year when the meme - an image of a dog with a human body - was shared by user 'PhillipBankss' on the social media platform who described the character as a "chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f***".

The dog also sports a grey sweater, blue jeans and red shoes along with a smirk with his hands in his pockets.

Clearly, this "chill guy" won over the internet as the "new character" became a meme template, where people even created an "old character" in contrast as a more serious, unchilled foe.

Then at the end of August, the image went viral on TikTok thanks to a post by @.blitzerzz of a slideshow that combined the "New Character" meme with a meme about Chris Griffin from Family Guy - all to the sound of 'I Just Lost My Dawg'.

Further edits were made of the dog, one using a sound from the TV show Dexter where the main character Dexter Morgan says, "They make it look so easy, connecting with another human being. It's like no one ever told them it's the hardest thing in the world."

Another viral video used an AI voice of Brian Griffin from Family Guy saying, "I know I'm supposed to be a chill guy and lowkey not really care about anything, but I'm tired of trying to be someone that I'm not…"

People have even begun to dress similarly to "my new character" such as user @uddddddddeand whose outfit was inspired by the dog, while @lordwolfgng even cosplays as the dog as well by painting a dog nose and wearing paper dog ears.

@judddddddde I could only dream of being as chill as him tho… #mynewcharacter #chill #doesntgaf#CapCut

Given the rise of the meme, TikToker Noah Glenn Carter has predicted that many will dress up as "My new character" for Halloween next month.

