Frustrations are being aired in 'Do not come to my town' TikTok trend

Sometimes we all just want to be left alone, and this feeling is perfectly encapsulated in the latest "Do not come to my town" TikTok trend.

The basis of the trend see people declare "Do not come to my town" and share situations where people get too close for comfort, and with millions of views, they're pretty relatable.

When you're having a relaxing time home alone, you want to keep it that as depicted by TikToker @helenagromotka0 who posted a video of herself in bed, face mask on while eating a packet of Mini Eggs.

She looked at the camera and said "Don't come to my town" in response to the text "Oh no you're home alone, I could come over to keep you company?"

This video has over 1.6m views, 288,000 likes and people in the comments resoundingly agreed.

One person said: "Real bc I need my me time."





@helenagromotka0 Wild Friday night in full swing #donotcometomytown #minieggs #biodance #biodancecollagenmask #kbeauty #selfcare

"Literally me like I want to be home alone," another person wrote, and someone else added: "Screaminggg because this is me, please do not enter my sanctuary".

You know the phrase, "too many cooks in the kitchen"? Well it applies here as TikToker @Olivia.torgy used the sound "Do not come to my town" for "when I'm cooking and someone asks how they can help".

The video has more than 2.8m views, 493,000 likes, and it was clear form the comments that

"Prepping ingredients or washing dishes is appreciated but I AM THE CHEF," one person agreed, while another added: "When everyone’s walking into the kitchen trying to grab bites from my pan".





@olivia.torgy bruh my husbands angle is so high wth #cooking #cook #foodies #foodreview





Other popular videos from the trend include one posted by @thebossyaussies, who shared how their dog was uncomfortable when their cat got too close and gave off "Do not come to my town" vibes, and @rosietosieeee on when you plan a solo day alone and someone offers to come with you.

But where did the sound come from?

The clip is of German actor Flula Borg who has had roles in films such as Pitch Perfect 2 and The Suicide Squad, expressing how much he dislikes the Christmas song 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.

“I do not like this song. Santa Claus is coming to town? Do not come to my town," he said in the video, which everyone is lip syncing.



In the full video, Borg went on a longer comedy rant, saying: “I do not like the song, Santa Claus is coming to town. Do not come to my town. I think the song has many, many problems. Santa is nowhere else, […], stalker or something.

"He’s said, he knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you are awake. He knows if you are bad or good. What Santa? What are you? You go, what you go to two children bedroom and look to see what you are, [an] old, fat man with with beard.”

@conquer_motive Do not come to my town, Santa... #hopecore #hopelesscore #funny

The video went viral after it got the "hopecore" remix treatment at the end of last year (December 20), and has received more than 21.8m views.

