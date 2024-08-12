Fans share Hannah Montana nostalgia after Miley Cyrus is named a Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus has made history after being named the youngest Disney Legend and in her speech, she paid tribute to her iconic character Hannah Montana.

The 31-year-old rose to fame on the popular Disney Channel series from 2006 to 2011 playing the popstar character who lived a double life (or you could say The Best of Both Worlds).

Since then Cyrus has gone on to become a pop star in her own name and last year won her first Grammy, Record of the Year for her hit song Flowers.

Accepting the legendary status at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, Cyrus appeared emotional as she received a standing ovation from a 12,000-strong crowd.

She joked she "definitely wasn't created in a lab" in reference to rumours that Disney kids were created in their California office.

"If I was, there must have been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016. In reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream," Cyrus recalled the beginnings of her role as Hannah in her acceptance speech.

"But in my heart, I was Hannah Montana and I was so proud to be."

She added: "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality.

"To quote the legend herself, This Is The Life," referring to the Hannah Montana song.

News of Cyrus becoming a Disney Legend has caused social media users on X, formerly Twitter, to recall their memories growing up with Hannah Montana and how Cyrus's role as the fictional popstar has had a lasting impact on them to this day.





























