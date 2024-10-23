Nara Smith gives verdict on Ariana Grande's impression of her viral TikTok's

Ariana Grande is known for her uncanny impressions (just look at her recent SNL appearance where she impersonated everyone from Celine Dion to Jennifer Coolidge), and the latest figure in her repertoire is TikTok influencer Nara Smith.

The 23-year-old mother of three who is married to fellow model Lucky Blue Smith has amassed 10.3m followers with her cooking videos from scratch and her soft-talking monotone narration of her process and also wears stylish outfits in what people have described as "tradwife" content.

In her viral videos, Smith has made a wide range of things from meals and snacks such as waffles, cookies, and Cheetos, to her home essentials such as toothpaste, hail gel and sunscreen.

In a recent video for her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty, Grande took a leaf out of Smith's book and smoothly narrated a 'get ready with me' video as she got dressed up for the Academy Museum Gala.

"This is my first time doing voiceover, and it's so much f***ing pressure," Ariana admitted. "This is so intense. All I can think of is Nara Smith."





@r.e.m.beauty get ready with @arianagrande for the Academy Gala using her r.e.m. beauty favorites🫧 featured products: #galinda glow drops #luxurybeautification undereyemasks #sweetener foundation in “light 8nw” #sweetener foundation in “light 2nw” #sweetener concealer in “light 4g” #midnightshadows eyeshadow palette in “babydoll” #flourishing lengthening mascara #hypernova satin matte bronzer in “out of office” #hypernova satin matte blush in “pinking of you” #practicallypermanent lip marker in “booked and busy” #onyourcollar metallic lipstick in “you’ve been galinda-fied”

She added the words "love her sm" popped up in text format and then Ariana adopted Nara's voice: "And then when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested the lemons."

For one of her TikToks, Smith has previously made her own version of the Capri Sun drink from scratch for her children where she used "some pineapple, pears, apple, oranges and also some frozen cherries".

Ariana's GRWM clip has over 2.1m views and fans in the comment section loved that Ariana took inspiration from Smith.

One person said: "The Nara Smith impression…you’re so unreal i love it."

"The nara smith reference omg ily," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "THE NARA SMITH IMPRESSIONNNNNI LOVE HERR IM CRYING".

"Your impression of Nara omg," a fourth person commented.

Of course, Ariana's recent video got the attention of Smith herself who was quizzed about her thoughts on the popstar's parody during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday (October 23), Daily Mail reported.

"I saw and giggled," the TikToker said.

