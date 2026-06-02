The White House has been slammed over its instructions for critics to “just sit back and relax” as Donald Trump attempts to deal with the Iran war .

As the Iran war, started by US president Trump alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to rumble on, keeping grocery and fuel prices high, Trump has a message for his critics: “Sit back and relax”.

In a post on his own Truth Social platform, Trump suggested again that “Iran really wants to make a deal” but that his critics (including those in his own party), who he labelled “political hacks”, keep “negatively ‘chirping’”, which he claims makes it harder to negotiate.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” he wrote.

The last phrase was reposted by the White House along with the words “Trust in Trump” and an image of the president – and hasn’t gone down very well at all.

“Insane messaging from the official White House account telling Americans that can’t afford groceries and rent while paying $4.50 a gallon for gas to ‘just sit back and relax’ smh,” one account wrote.

Another suggested: “Oh it’s bad bad.”

“Month 16,” someone else mocked.

Another joked: “I don’t know about you guys but I feel better.”

Someone else commented: “We’ve entered the Hallmark card phase of Trump policy articulation.”

One person wrote: “2 years ago: Trust in Trump for a Golden Age on DAY ONE!

“2 years later............ Trust in Trump for a Golden Age someday!”

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