When talking about someone as incredibly online as US president Donald Trump, the internet adage that “there’s always a tweet” continues to be proven correct.

In this case, one post from Trump’s X/Twitter account in March 2014 has resurfaced, in which he fumed: “It’s almost like the United States has no President – we are a rudderless ship heading for a major disaster. Good luck, everyone!”

Unsurprisingly, Trump shared the tweet during the second consecutive term of President Barack Obama – someone of whom he has long been critical.

But 12 years later, during Trump’s own second presidential term, people think the post has “aged like milk”:

The hacker collective Anonymous shared the tweet with the eyes emoji:

And a third wrote: “Turns out this wasn’t criticism. It was a trailer”:

The resurfacing of the 2014 tweet comes as Trump continues to face criticism over his handling of the Iran war, with the 79-year-old conceding that the US “shouldn’t have been in Iran” in an interview with daughter-in-law and Fox News host Lara Trump last week.

“We shouldn't have been in Iran, but Iran has the capability. If we didn't hit them with B-2 bombers, nine months ago, they would have a nuclear weapon right now and will be a whole different story. You probably wouldn't have had Israel, but you probably wouldn't have had a Middle East, and then where do they go from there,” he said.

The same interview also sparked online ridicule when Trump claimed the US has “actually left [the Iranian] military alone” – despite penning a Truth Social post a month prior in which he claimed America had “completely destroyed Iran’s military”.

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