What is the 'one is poison' game on TikTok?

There's a new game that is taking over TikTok, and it's all down to luck and involves sweets - so what is it all about?

The "One is poison" game sees two people (a loved one, spouse, family or friend) play where a group of sweets (these can be anything from Skittles to mini eggs) is laid out on the table.

Then each person points to which one is the "poison sweet" (don't worry, it's not really, only for the pretend fun of the game) while the other person turns their back and looks away.

After the "poison" sweet is picked, the two then need to pick which sweets to eat while avoiding the "poison" one, with each time they miss it, they receive a fictional $100,000.

Here is a round-up of some of the viral examples from the trend, as viewers love to see how far players can make it.

TikTokers Allie and Liv (@allie_parkss) posted a video of themselves playing the game, which went viral with over 9.8 million views, and 882,000 likes.

The pair went a number of rounds picking the "safe" sweets each time and made it down to their final two sweets that they each picked, with Allie picking the "poison" pink one in the end.





@allie_parkss poison skittle game #viral #tiktok #trend #skittles #games #fyp





Another example is from creators Mudy and Shamy (@mudyandshamy).

Shamy asked Mudy how many he was willing to try and eat, to which Mudy said he would get 10 sweets.

After Shamy picked her sweets, Mudy speedily kicked this off by quickly shoving the sweets into his mouth and survived all 10 rounds.

When asked if he wanted to take another risk by eating more sweets, Mudy then went on to eat more and eventually ate the "poison" sweet.

@mudyandshamy Poison skittle game on my bf😂😂 #skittles #skittlegame #challenge









In the third instance, the Dez sisters (@the.dez.sisters) then had a go at the game which now has 7.1 million views.

"I don't think she picked the pink one," one sister said as she began to eat them and then was suspicious about the yellow ones so decided to stay away from those.

She then got rid of the orange sweets, then mixed it up by eating red and blue ones, followed by a green and some yellow ones where she remained safe.

Going back to her original strategy, the sister then removed all the purple ones where her luck soon ran out as she ate the "poison" sweet.





@the.dez.sisters maybe i'll do better than her??? LOL #relatable #foryoupage #sisters #foru #funny #explorepage #duo #skittles #tastetherainbow #skittlechallenge #funnyvideos





Elsewhere, what is the 'never broken a bone' theory going viral on TikTok? and people circle like sharks in hilarious 'Jaws' TikTok trend.

