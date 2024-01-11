People are just discovering that they might have a bony growth in the mouth

With millions of videos on the platform, TikTok is often a place where we learn new and interesting things.

One recent fact that has shocked viewers is that some people are born with a bony growth on the roof of their mouth.

In a viral TikTok Sel (@sessnake), received 1.6m views where she shared that she just learned this information - "Some people have a bone on the roof of their mouths??" as she cover her face with her hand in surprise.

While in the comments section, she clarified: "Everyone has a bone, some have an exposed one and some have a smooth one that's what the video is about."

The TikToker is referring to Torus palatinus (palatal tori) which is a harmless bony growth that appears on the roof of your mouth.

A torus, which means bony protrusion, can vary in size and shape and is usually painless. While palatal tori do not always require treatment, your dentist might recommend removal for a few reasons, according to Colgate.





@sessnake #greenscreen is it not annoying ?? #toruspalatinus #roofofmouth

Around 20 per cent of the US population are thought to have Torus palatinus.

At this time, researchers do not know the cause of this but note how different factors can impact its growth.

One determining factor can be age as palatal tori can grow during a person's adolescence and may become more noticeable as they get older, a Medicina study found.

Those who have vitamin deficiencies, eat a lot of fish, enjoy foods high in calcium, or chew on frozen or raw meat are more likely to develop palatal tori so diet also comes into play.

Although more studies are needed, it is thought that genetics play a role in having palatal tori as according to the Medicina study, it appears parents can pass this trait down to their children.

Teeth grinding can also mean an increased chance of palatal tori too.

While most palatal tori does not require treatment, it is recommended to see a dentist if it is impacting speech, eating and swallowing, your oral hygiene and if you're getting food stuck around the growth where the lump may be removed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.