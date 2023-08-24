Pink Sauce creator starts GoFundMe after being 'financially sabotaged'

The creator of the Pink Sauce that went viral on TikTok has started a GoFundMe page after claims she has been “financially sabotaged” by a collaborator brand.

“‘Chef Pii”, whose real name is Veronica Shaw, rose to viral fame on social media last year after inventing a bright pink sauce condiment. The sauce became the topic of debate as people speculated about what was in it.

Shaw rode the viral wave and began selling the sauce from her home but she quickly faced criticism as customers cited safety concerns over the sauce spoiling, with ingredients such as milk listed on the labelling.

Shaw began to collaborate with the brand Dave’s Gourmet and Pink Sauce was soon being sold in Walmart stores.

But, Shaw says that since partnering with Dave’s Gourmet, she has been left broke, claiming that the company “are not paying me and are not being transparent about records”.

On GoFundMe she wrote: “I followed my intuition and went forth toward my dreams to create something new. I made a few mistakes on the way. Which led me to trust a company that is trying to take everything away from me.

“They lied to me. They are not paying me and are not being transparent about records. I have tried on multiple occasions to try and come to one accord with them but they refuse to reimburse me for marketing expenses that I spent my own funds towards.”





The single mother said she is struggling to buy her kids food without help from disabled relatives and she has also been unable to buy her children clothes for school a few days away. Shaw also revealed she is facing eviction.

Dave’s Gourmet appears to disagree with Shaw’s claims, telling theGrio: “We disagree with Ms. Shaw’s allegations,” the statement said.

The company added it has “adhered to the terms of the agreement with Ms. Shaw”.

indy100 has contacted Dave’s Gourmet for comment.

