Plane passenger caught leaving angry feedback in real-time

A plane passenger has gone viral on TikTok after onlookers recorded his furious review in real time.

In the clip by Mads Waller (@goinggonemadd) that's racked up 2.5 million views, the man can be seen tapping away, writing: "You served vegetables that were frozen solid. You also interrupted my movie twice to ask me to take a survey."

The footage was soon inundated with hundreds of comments, with one joking: "He said, 'You keep asking for feedback so here ya go!!'"

Another said: "Scathing airline survey MID FLIGHT is a mood."

"The interruption comment… I’m dying," a third joked, while one user humoured: "I see you king that airline voucher ain’t gonna get sent to you by itself."

@goinggonemadd Surveying 🤝 Roasting #guesstheairline 😂

It comes after a more concerning (yet gross) incident in recent weeks that saw a flight do a U-turn after a passenger had "diarrhoea all the way through".

The Delta flight was forced to turn back an hour into its travels.

In a post reshared to X/Twitter, LiveATC.com captured audio of the pilot explaining the situation.

"This is a biohazard issue," the pilot said over the speaker. "We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

In a statement to Indy100, Delta confirmed a "medical issue" on board.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

