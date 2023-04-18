Popeyes tells customer food will 'take a long time' – so she cooks it herself

A Popeyes customer has been praised by hospitality workers on TikTok after being told her food may take longer than usual.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up over 1.3 million views, GKira Walker (@babyyk.1k) explained that her apple pie order would be a "long wait".

Instead, she devised an innovative alternative and asked the chain whether she could buy a frozen one to fry at home.

And that's exactly what she did. The snippet shows GKira popping the frozen snack into a pot of oil, before using a container of cinnamon spices to coat the apple pie.

While it appears as though this is a one-off occasion, and unclear whether Popeyes actually allow it, hundreds of fellow TikTokers praised the staff member. They urged the chain to release frozen versions of their popular product.

One said: "They need to sell them in stores immediately and definitely give you a percentage!"

Another joked: "You should’ve ordered more to keep them in your freezer."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@babyyk.1k 😂💓i wanted it fast! I love there pies 🥹😂#fyp #viralvideo #fypシ @popeyes





It didn't take long for restaurant workers to praise GKira.

"We love customers like you. No complaints… nothing. Just accepting things as they are and adjusting lol," one said, while another reiterated: "Need more customers like this cause they be mad cause they have to wait."

A third added: "Glad whoever working wasn't like 'sorry we cant do that bc company policy'"

In a follow up clip, GKira said those who suggested the food chain should start selling frozen versions were "onto something".

"I didn't even think about that, I didn't even know this video was going to blow up or get half of the views it did," she said. "We're going to keep tagging Popeyes and hopefully they'll see it."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

