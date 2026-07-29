'Preparing for when Netflix makes a documentary' TikTok trend explained

If you had a Netflix documentary made about you, what would it be about?

That's the theme of a new TikTok trend where people are pretending to prepare for a sit-down tell-all interview, with dramatic music as a backdrop, ready to drop lore about a particular time in their life.

The trend sees the camera focus on an empty seat when the person comes into frame and in slow motion sits down on the chair as they get camera ready to share their lore.

During the videos the intense classic song 'On a Mission' by Duomo sets the scene.

Here are some examples from the viral trend:

Singer Leon Thomas wrote, "Me preparing for when Netflix does a documentary on how I went from Andre [his role in Nickleodeon show Victorious] to a 2x Grammy winner," and his video has over 573,000 views.

@leonthomas I bet you’re wondering how I got here.. #netflix #netflixdocumentary #leonthomas #victorious #nickelodeon





"Practicing our Netflix documentary when we admit we were straight the whole time," YouTubers Dan and Phil joked, as the couple moved their chairs away from on another and the video has 652,000 views.





@danandphil we did it for the views









Entrepreneur, and influencer, Grace Beverley posted, "Me preparing for my Netflix documentary about surviving 2 back to back first trimesters and the fact that in 10 days time, I will have been pregnant for an entire year," and her video has over 232,000 views.





@gracebeverley stay tuned everyone x





Singer Tori Kelly shared, "Preparing for my Netflix documentary about how I proved Simon Cowell wrong," after the American Idol judge called her "annoying" when she auditioned for singing show back in 2010.









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