There's a new feel-good TikTok trend making the rounds where everyone is giving their underrated town or city it's flowers.

The trend first started with singer ADÉLA who released her latest single "Ain't in LA" a song where she pays homage to where she comes from in Bratislava, Slovakia.

In the chorus she sings, "Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away/It's all a lie, the baddest b****es ain't in L.A./Enjoy the ride, I know that you might wanna escape/It's all a lie, the baddest b****es ain't in L.A."

At the time of writing, 'Ain't in LA' has entered the UK Top 100 official singles chart, at No. 86.

The 22-year-old - who first rose to fame on 2023 reality show Dream Academy - bucked the trend by posting a TikTok video of herself on July 17, walking and posing in slow motion to her track with the caption, "Can't always be LA, someone has to hold it down in Bratislava, Slovakia."

@adela pre-save “Ain’t In LA” in bio 👁️👄👁️

Her video received over 1.4 million views and inspired others to use the song and share where in the world they're "holding it down."

TikToker @ivytegetmeier posted a video with the track, and captioned it, "can't always be LA. someone's gotta hold it down in Yorkshire."





@ivytegetmeier all the baddies are up north x #aintinla #adela #yorkshire









"Can't always be LA, someone's gotta hold it down in Balbriggen x" Comedian & Actor, Madison Cawley posted.





@madison_cawley Face card neva decline my god 😂





Rapper Brooklyn queen shared, "Can't always be in LA, someone's gotta hold it down in Detroit."





@brooklynqueen3 real D girl!! #brooklynqueen

The song 'Ain't in LA' is the third single from ADÉLA's debut album, PRIMA which is set to be released on September 4.

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