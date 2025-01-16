Americans on RedNote are helping Chinese users with their English homework

American users on RedNote are helping Chinese people with their English homework amid the mass TikTok exodus.

With a potential ban on TikTok in the US coming in a matter of days, Reuters reports over half a million Americans have flocked to the platform RedNote – also known as Xiaohongshu.

It comes as the 19 January deadline for TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company ByteDance to sell or face a ban is fast approaching without a clear resolution in sight.

As RedNote continues to grow as US TikTokers look for a new home, the move has already had an impact as English-speaking creators scramble to learn basic Mandarin to try and establish themselves on the platform.

And that’s not the only positive side-effect to have come out of the RedNote boom, as Americans are helping Chinese people to learn English.

In a post on X/Twitter, someone shared screengrabs of a Chinese RedNote user who had posted their English homework.

They captioned it: “The Chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking Americans for help with their English homework LMAOOOO.”

English-speaking users in the comments appear to have responded with the answers to the questions.

“This is the cultural exchange that prevents wars,” one person said of the interaction.

Another wrote: “Give peace a chance lol.”

Someone else urged: “This is what role [the] internet should play, connecting people not spreading hatred.”

One person suggested: “This is what I call positive international relations, let our generation handle this not the government.”

