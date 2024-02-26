Reesa Teesa reveals truth of 'Who TF Did I Marry' TikTok earnings

TikTok viewers have gone wild for Reesa Teesa's 50-part story time titled "Who TF Did I Marry," as she called her ex-husband a "pathological liar," and detailed examples from her relationship.

The crazy tale had people gripped as each of the 50 videos have received millions of views, and it's led people to question how much the TikToker has earned from her viral videos.

But now Reesa has answered this question in a new video.

“I wanted to come on here and tell you guys the stories about the amount of money that I’ve made on TikTok with this whole ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ series is wildly inaccurate," she explained.



Reesa noted how when she started the series, she was not yet in the creator fund - created by the app to compensate creators for their content.





@reesamteesa Saturday night relaxation Candles by @ERH-Rachele Harlin (she does ship!!) #reesateesa #fyp #fypシ #trending #netflix #thecrown #relax

“I didn’t get approved [for the creator fund] until midway into the series… so all the videos I did beforehand weren’t even counted for the creator fund,

She added how it is then "only counted based off the eligible views, so if you do the maths it's now that much."

Reesa then claimed she was suspended from the creator fund because she had "multiple violations" due to the fact she re-uploaded some parts of the series that were originally taken down.

“For the next 30 days, I am not making any money from the videos, I am merely making these videos from the heart," the TikToker said.

“So for the people who think I’ve made 80-something-thousand, a hundred thousand, three hundred thousand — I am so sorry to disappoint you but the actual number is nowhere near. I am not quitting my day job.”

She also teased an idea for another potential series - but noted it wouldn't be 50 parts long like her last one.

In the comments section, viewers were shocked to hear about her suspension and gave their recommendation to Reesa on alternative ways to earn money from her content.

One person wrote: "Upload to YouTube, you will be surprised how many people have not watched it yet."

"You literally carried this app on your back for an entire week. They should pay you," another person said.

Someone else added: "I will rewatch the series in 30 days then. We want you to make your coins!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.