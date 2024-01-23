Why you really shouldn't drink Reese Witherspoon's viral 'snow salt chococino'

Actress Reese Witherspoon went viral for making a drink from fallen snow, but experts have suggested you should be careful if you value your health.

Influencers and people with large followings on social media have previously come a cropper after sharing content that could be deemed as dangerous, as one Instagram model was heavily criticised after posing in a deadly forbidden cave.

But, for Witherspoon, who innocently shared a video of her consuming snow gathered from outside her home, the post sparked a debate over whether snow is safe to consume.

In a viral clip on TikTok, the actress filmed as snow that had accumulated on top of an outdoor grill was scooped into a pair of coffee mugs.

Chocolate and salted caramel syrup were then added before she put cold-brew coffee into the mugs to create what Witherspoon dubbed a “snow salt chococino”.

The video has been viewed 5.1 million times and caused a stir in the comments over the safety of consuming snow, with one person questioning if was “dirty”.

@reesewitherspoon Snow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️

Witherspoon responded in a follow-up video, telling people she saw comments saying the snow was dirty and microwaved some to check if it was clear.

@reesewitherspoon Replying to @Mel

According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH), snow is safe to eat, but only under certain conditions.

They warn that falling snow “can collect small but measurable amounts of chemical contaminants from the air”. The risk is higher in dense industrial regions, areas where there is significant air pollution and when it is windy.

Additionally, the first snowfall can absorb pollutants from the air and on the ground where it lands, and can also mix with dirt, chemicals and animal waste.

For the safest way to eat snow, NCH suggests collecting the “whitest, fluffiest top layer of fallen snow, furthest away from the ground”. Additionally, they recommend placing a clean bowl somewhere off the ground for snow to naturally fall into.

