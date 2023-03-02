Porn star Riley Reid reveals the most attractive thing a man can do in the bedroom

Porn star Riley Reid has spoken about her preferences in the bedroom, and shared her take on the most attractive thing a man can do.

The adult performer appeared on the latest edition of the Pillowtalk Podcast where she was asked what her biggest tips for men would be.

“I personally like to start with clothes on. I don’t think that you should come in and start butt a** naked - like, drop your towel bulls***,” she said.

“There’s no f***ing foreplay, or anything to play with. I can’t tease you with your socks or anything… Like, maybe I’ll take them and shove them in my mouth.”

Her most important point, though, was: “Avoid any of the hyper-stimulating areas until almost the last possible moment, because that will get them so excited that they’re going to be like “f***ing touch me.”

It comes after Reid opened up about being made to feel "disgusting" by her ex-boyfriend who would refuse to kiss her when she came home from work.

Reid said that he used to make her feel like a "disgusting person" adding: "He made me feel like maybe I should quit [porn] and stuff."

She also said that he "didn't wanna kiss me when I came home from work. So, like, [it] made me feel like a disgusting person. And I'm not disgusting! It's harsh. It was so horrible when he told me that."

The adult star has spoken about the troubles she faced in the past before, stating during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast in 2022, that he almost quit porn because of her "anti-porn" ex.

She said: "My ex was so anti-porn, I almost quit porn because I thought I hated porn, but then I realized I just hated him.”

