Porn star Riley Reid has admitted her career has caused relationship issues in the past.

Reid, who recently purchased a $4.8m (£3.9m) new build mansion in California, sat down on the No Jumper podcastwith Adam22 where she opened up about her previous relationship with her "anti-porn" ex.

"I almost quit porn because I thought I hated porn, but then I realised I just hated him," she confessed.

"That was where his super, mega insecurities and our relationships started to get on the rocks because it was starting to affect our at-home life," Riley continued. She then went into detail on how "you can't eat certain foods" or "do certain things" ahead of some NSFW scenes.

She called her last relationship "emotionally draining and exhausting" – especially in the run-up to the scenes that required the restrictions as preparation.

This isn't the first time Reid has opened up about past relationships. Last year, Reid took to Instagram to confess: "Never have I ever had a boyfriend who was proud of my job.

"I’ve had two ‘normal’ boyfriends in my adult life, normal being they don’t do porn. Both of which ended in an ultimatum, porn or them.

"I always chose porn. I’ve struggled with that choice though, wondering if I’ve made the right decision."

Earlier this year, Riley married Latvian free-runner and movement artists Pasha Petkuns and gave birth to their daughter.









The pair tied the knot in Los Angeles, before taking to Instagram on their social media accounts to celebrate the lavish ceremony. Petkuns posted a series of wholesome photos, captioned: "I am a married man now !!!"

