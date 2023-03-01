​Porn star Riley Reid was made to feel 'disgusting' by ex-boyfriend because of her job

Porn star Riley Reid has opened up about being made to feel "disgusting" by her ex-boyfriend who would refuse to kiss her when she came home from work.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast from 2018, which has since resurfaced on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than two millions times, Reid shared the anguish and embarrassment that she was made to feel for her line of work from a former romantic partner.

Reid said that he used to make her feel like a "disgusting person" adding: "He made me feel like maybe I should quit [porn] and stuff."

She also said that he "didn't wanna kiss me when I came home from work. So, like, [it] made me feel like a disgusting person. And I'm not disgusting! It's harsh. It was so horrible when he told me that."

This isn't the first time that Reid has spoken out about the troubles that she has faced when working in the porn industry. During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast in 2022, the 31-year-old said that she almost quit porn because of her "anti-porn" ex.

She said: "My ex was so anti-porn, I almost quit porn because I thought I hated porn, but then I realized I just hated him."

Elsewhere, in 2021, Reid said that she has always had trouble with her partners feeling comfortable with her job.

On Instagram she wrote: "Never have I ever had a boyfriend who was proud of my job. I’ve had two ‘normal’ boyfriends in my adult life, normal being they don’t do porn. Both of which ended in an ultimatum, porn or them. I always chose porn. I’ve struggled with that choice though, wondering if I’ve made the right decision."

Reid married her husband, Latvian free-runner and movement artists Pasha Petkuns, in 2021 and now have a daughter together.

