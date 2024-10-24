Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is the first member of the British royal family to officially join TikTok, and in her first video got personal about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Last year, the 65-year-old underwent mastectomy surgery due to the diagnosis and was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer.

"One cancer diagnosis was bad enough but to go through all those emotions twice was a lot to handle. For anyone going through this now, know that you are not alone," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Ferguson - who join the social media platform under the username "@sarahtheduchess" - recalled the "hollow feeling of total abject fear" when she was informed of her cancer diagnosis.

"The drive from Royal Free to Edward VII Hospital was 40 minutes, and I just didn't speak. I couldn't speak. It's really interesting for me not to speak. I couldn't express myself. I just shut down," she said.





@sarahtheduchess My first ever TikTok! How it felt hearing my breast cancer diagnosis. One cancer diagnosis was bad enough but to go through all those emotions twice was a lot to handle. For anyone going through this now, know that you are not alone. 🩷❤️‍🩹 I am proud to share that I am officially a patron for #PreventBreastCancer, an incredible organisation that is dedicated to the prediction and prevention of #breastcancer. #BreastCancerAwareness #PinkOctober #CancerTok #BreastCancerSurvivor

"It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it, because that's what I'm used to, that's what I can do, that's what I was taught. It's only now that I am really proud of my scars. They're really important."

The royal continued: "I never thought you could free the shackles of your heart by cancer, by learning what it is to be able to talk right now, right this second, about what it feels like to ask for help, to surrender and to realize that everything is going to be okay. And you can find joy and you can not worry so much."

But Ferguson shared the positive news that the "treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence".

In the caption, Ferguson also announced that she is officially a patron for #PreventBreastCancer, which she described as "an incredible organisation that is dedicated to the prediction and prevention of #breastcancer."

Viewers in the comments section left supportive messages for Ferguson after she shared her experience with cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One person wrote: "You are such a strong woman and you had raised your two girls in the same way. You have my deepest respect for what you have gone through."

"Here’s to being cancer survivors welcome to the club," another person said.

Someone else added: "As a nurse thank you so much for speaking up & creating dialogue."

"Welcome!! We’re grateful to have you hear and honored to hear your story. Wishing you good health and company. You’re incredibly strong, keep going," a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.