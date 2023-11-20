Sarah Ferguson dishes out 'saucy' advice to caller on This Morning

Sarah Ferguson has been dishing out some raunchy advice on This Morning after joining the show as a co-host for a one-off episode.

During the call-in segment, a woman named Susanne phoned in to discuss how she was struggling to juggle being a career woman, a mum, and a wife.

"Get a saucy underwear department in your chest of drawers", she suggested, adding that the element of 'surprise' will bring the 'magic' back toher relationship. "Blow dry the hair, and then take him out for a treat", she added.