Who’s SheRaSeven? The eyebrow-raising influencer deemed a ‘female Andrew Tate’

A self-help influencer is being compared to Andrew Tate because of her views on gender roles in dating.

Leticia Padua, who posts under the name SheRaSeven, on TikTok and YouTube, advises young women to date older men to act as "providers" and pay for them and suggests manipulative tactics to make this happen.

With over 20bn views across her platforms and counting, she suggests “using your baby voice” to attract men, ghosting them to make them want you more, and not talking too much on first dates to create an air of mystery. She also suggest women go to high-end bars alone before the after-work rush to pick up wealthy men.

Men who don't have money are called "dusties" and she says they should be avoided. One of her most popular YouTube videos is titled "how to get your man to give you money".









Videos like these have sparked the Tate comparison as the controversial influencer also has some completely unprogressive views about gender and the role of men and women within heterosexual relationships.

And she is not the only person to be compared to Tate. The proudly “anti-feminist” influencer Pearl Davis has become a darling of the far-right right for her outspoken views on everything from why divorce should be banned to why women shouldn’t vote.

The American racked up almost 1 million followers on TikTok, but was then banned but she is active on other platforms and even interviewed Tate once.

She was interviewed by Piers Morgan in July and said she was a "fan" of Tate.

However, some commentators have rightly pointed out that Tate is facing rape and human trafficking charges, whereas Padua and Davis absolutely are not so perhaps the comparisons are slightly unfair.

Nevertheless, relying on men as financial providers is very backwards. So stick with your "dusties", everyone. There's more to life than money!

