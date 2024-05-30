Woman shares $12,000 side hustle doing one simple thing

A woman has claimed to have made $12,000 from a simple side hustle during her holiday.



Alexandra Hallman (@hopeidontknowyou) shared the secret with her 86,000 TikTok followers.

"I’m 25 years old, and I’m making $12,000 being in Aruba right now," she told viewers. "Like, I can’t make this shit up. I can literally cannot make this s*** up."

She went on to suggest that all she does is sell photos from her camera roll, claiming that "every single company needs photos, and you have no idea how much they are willing to pay."

"Charge $120 per photo!! I bet you have thousands of pictures of your food and drinks sitting in your camera roll," the TikToker wrote as the caption.

"Send it to as many companies as you want," she wrote about the selected photos.

@hopeidontknowyou charge $120 per photo!! i bet you have thousands of pictures of your food and drinks sitting in your camera roll. you do not need to be in the photos!! #thesleepymillionaire #traveltiktok #travellife #traveljob #ugc #travelugc

While her methods were vague, she plugged her ebook which teaches people how to create licencing rates and contracts.

Still, Alexandra responded to several of the hundreds of comments and questions she received.

When asked which companies people should be contacting, she responded: "Any hotel, vacation rental, company, restaurant or product you want… there’s not a single thing you buy that doesn’t have a photo!!"

"Let me know if it works," another viewer wrote, to which Alexandra claimed: "Hahaha it’s fool proof!! i did all of the work for you. the only way to fail is to not do it."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Ok I'm a photographer and have hotel experience. this can help me lots."

