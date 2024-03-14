What is TikTok’s ‘soft travel’ trend?

This year you might hear about the 'soft travel' trend on social media - but what is it all about?

If slowing down and taking it easy to savour the atmosphere you're vacationing in, then "soft travel" is probably up your street.

It derives from the wider 'soft life' attitude which was first used in Nigeria and was popularised by African-American women before it became a trend on TikTok with over 229,000 posts under the #softlife hashtag.

'Soft travel' has become an extension of this as most of us experience burnout during our day-to-day lives and want to fully immerse ourselves and relax when on holiday to improve our mental health.

To do this authentically, holidaymakers should stay in one area for a long duration, immerse themselves in local customs and support local businesses, according to Michele Massa, travel expert and CEO of Ibiza Summer Villas.

While 'soft travel' also encourages tourists to be environmentally conscious, opting to use public transport, cycling or walking if they stay in one place for a longer period.

“Rather than rushing from attraction to attraction, soft travellers are savouring simple pleasures – strolling leisurely through charming neighbourhoods without an agenda, getting lost in local shops, or relaxing at cafes with a good book and coffee," Adam Schwab, co-founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes told Irish News.

“This trend is resonating with many people, especially city dwellers, because it helps to appease burnout from the over-scheduled, bucket-list-chasing style of travel that many people are tired of. Instead, people are craving authentic, immersive experiences that let them live like locals for a while and be present in the moment.”

