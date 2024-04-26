Can Soulja Boy afford to buy TikTok?

Earlier this week, US president Joe Biden signed a bill banning TikTok if its parent company ByteDance does not sell it within the next nine months.

Inevitably, the news rocked social media with many left unimpressed by the decision – especially given that Biden's ban has come before calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Rapper Soulja Boy also vented his frustrations online and even offered to buy the popular platform.

Taking to X/Twitter, Soulja Boy said: "I can’t believe y’all just gon’ let them ban TikTok like that, and y’all think it’s funny. If they do it to this app, they can do it to any app or site. Not cool, [for real]. Y’all will see later."

After interacting with fans online, Soulja Boy asked the all-important question: "How much y’all want for TikTok?" I’ll buy it."

While many admired the optimism, they also highlighted it may be slightly out of his budget.

TikTok is said to be worth a staggering $75 billion as of last year. The app experienced new heights a during the Covid lockdown, increasing from 291.4 million users in 2019 to 655.9 million in 2021.

Soulja Boy is reported to be worth around $5 million, so the chances of his dreams of acquiring the platform are highly unlikely. But, who knows, never say never.

Speaking on the ban, TikTok said in a statement: "This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side and we will ultimately prevail.

"The fact is we have invested billions of dollars to keep US data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation.

"This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans.

"As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired."

A video of TikTok's CEO Shou Chew speaking about the upcoming ban was also shared online.

He said: "Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice.

"Politicians may say otherwise but don't get confused - many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is their ultimate goal.

"It's obviously a disappointing moment but it does not need to be a defining one.

"Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.