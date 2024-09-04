Spanish singletons use pineapple code to find partners in supermarket dating trend

Forget dating apps, Spaniards are looking for love in the supermarket, with a little help from some pineapples...

The trend sees single people go into the supermarket chain Mercadona between 7 pm - 8 pm where it has been claimed online they can find romance around this time.

But how to tell a single person from just a regular shopper?

There is a code where those searching for a partner put a pineapple upside down in their shopping trolley to show they are available and make their way to the wine aisle.

If they see someone they like, then they can show their interest by bumping your trolley into theirs, and they bump back if they reciprocate interest or will begin chatting with them.

Other gestures people can do to provide further information include, adding chocolates or sweets to share that they're looking for long-term relationships or something more serious, according to Spain-based English-language publication Olive Press.

While if single shoppers are looking to indicate they're looking for something casual, then they should add legumes or lettuce to their cart.

Apparently carrying keys in their hand and making them jingle is a tell-tale sign they're participating in the dating craze, and if someone "accidentally" puts a jar of gazpacho in your trolley that means they like you too.

People have been sharing their supermarket-wooing experiences on TikTok.

One person wrote: "The new Tinder at Mercadona starts at 7pm," as they shared footage of themselves placing a pineapple in their shopping trolley.

"Two hours in the wine aisle with my pineapple upside down and no one came and crashed my cart," another person said.

Someone else added: "The girls at 19:00 entering the Mercadona to find the love of their lives."

Such is the craze, that the police were called to a crowded Mercadona store in Bilbao, northern Spain due to the number of single people showing up, Sky News reported.

Upon the officer's arrival, the crowd dispersed and there were no arrests made.

Now, the supermarket chain itself has responded to all the attention as the Mercadona official TikTok account said in a video: "The pineapple on the shelf of Mercadona waiting for you to get a date."

It's not just Mercadona as supermarket Lidl is also joining in on the action by encouraging customers to do the dating event in their stores - only with a watermelon instead of a pineapple.

"In this mass mailing, the company invites their customers who are looking for love to come between 6pm and 7pm with a watermelon in your trolley" the message Lidl sent to their Spanish customers read, as per surinenglish.com.

