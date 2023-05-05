What does 'sprinkle sprinkle' mean on TikTok?

Social media is full of new words and definitions, from abbreviations "WTM" and "WTW" to number codes with secret meanings as well as terms popping up on our feed such as "gyatt."

Now, the latest phrase that is all over TikTok is the words "sprinkle, sprinkle," but it's origins didn't start there - here's everything you need to know about the expression.

While "sprinkle, sprinkle" is gaining traction on TikTok, that's not where it originated as it began to get used on YouTube.

Like with a lot of online phrases, it appears there is more than one concrete definition for "sprinkle, sprinkle" depending on what context it's used in.

According to Urban Dictionary, the term means "it's the new slay," an expression that is widely used in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the drag community when referring to impressive performance or appearance.

An alternative definition on the online dictionary also states "sprinkle," can mean "to pass on knowledge to another."

Another meaning that's mentioned is using "sprinkle, sprinkle," as a verbal "mic drop" - which is where a person dramatically drops their microphone at the end of a speech or performance for dramatic effect.

Given the various ways "sprinkle, sprinkle" can be used, people have been taking to TikTok to share their thoughts on this.

It appears the most common way the phrase is used is to share a piece of knowledge or share the truth.

One content creator in particular, @asheraseven has gone viral since she drops the "sprinkle, sprinkle," term at the end of her videos where she provides relationship advice.

@asheraseven Sprinkle sprinkle 🤑

In the comments section, viewers express their love for the "sprinkle, sprinkle" moment at the end, as they commented sparkle emojis in support.

One person wrote: "SPRINKLE SPRINKLE."

"Sprinkle Sprinkle” has me ON THE FLOOR lmao," another person said.

Someone else added: "Sprinkle sprinkle I love it LOL."

