If you’re anything like us, you’re probably always coming across new and unknown things on the internet that need explaining to you.

The latest comes in the form of the initialisms “WTM” and “WTW”, which have come to hold special significance on social media in recent weeks.

It’s part of a growing trend on Instagram Notes, and they’ve become ‘secret’ codes on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat too.

But what do they mean, and what are they used for?

The general understanding is that WTM means one of two things - “what’s the move” or “want to meet”.

It’s used by some as a slightly coded way of people getting in touch with other users they’re romantically interested in.

On Snapchat, it’s also used as an invitation to meet up with people.

WTW, meanwhile, is commonly taken to mean “what’s the word”, which is used in the same context as WTM.

The initialisms might be being used more than ever, but their use has been frequently criticised by many users.

“I may be bored but I’ll never be posting on my Snapchat story ‘wtm’ or ‘wtw’ bored,” on Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “Imagine being 23 and still posting ‘wtm’ or ‘wtw’.... u grown stop.”

One more added: “i’m so fed up with all these people posting s**t saying ‘wtw wtm hmu wyd fwu’ like god DAMN you’re so annoying.”

It comes after a set of mystery numbers were seen popping up on Instagram Notes and people were using code in order to cryptically reveal the initial of their crush.

Code such as "o22", "o33, or o45" has been appearing on social media accounts as part of a new trend on the likes of Instagram and TikTok – for example "o22" meaning the letter "A" for names like Aaron and Amy.

But it seems that there is a whole set of different codes that convey longer sentences and express how we're truly feeling without actually having to use the exact words.

