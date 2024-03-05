Man creates the 'best ad for Stella Artois ever'

A man accidentally created "the best Stella Artois ad ever" for his tipsy words of wisdom when asked to rate a woman on TikTok.

It all started when OnlyFans creator Ruby Hexx (@therubyhexx) asked unsuspecting passersby to rate her and her friend out of ten.

In the clip that's racked up almost four million views on the platform, Ruby asks an Irish man that very question.

"Well, to do such a thing as oblivious to the rights of man, you should never rate anybody you don't know out of ten," he responded while holding a can of Stella in his hand.

"We are all supposed to live amongst one another and be kind and generous – and I do have a can of Stella," he joked, before hiding it in his jacket.

He continued: "Regardless of the can of Stella, why should I ever rate you? Thank you for being."

@therubyhexx/TikTok

"My heart belongs to this man," Ruby penned as the caption.

The man's philosophical comments soon received widespread praise in the comments section, with many urging Stella to hire him in their next ad.

"Best Ad for Stella ever," one person wrote, while another said: "An Irish lad with a can of Stella, he's a G."

"This alone should be a Stella advert," a third added.





@therubyhexx My heart belongs to this man 🥹

Another said the brand should give him "free beer for life."

Meanwhile, one fellow TikToker humoured: "Stella could add its logo at the end of this video and have the best commercial ever made."

