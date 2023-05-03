How to do the Sunset Lamp Eye trend

The latest trend to take off on TikTok involves a filter that gives the face a sunset glow.

TikTokers have racked up millions of views testing out new additions to the app, either from TikTok itself or third-party creators.

While at first, the 'sunset lamp' trend deceiving suggests users need one of the viral lamps to take part. Instead, it's simply a filter.

The original, titled 'Sunset Filter', appears to be removed from the popular video platform. Still, there have since been similar alternatives added to achieve the same effect: 'Sunset Lamp O', 'Sunset' and 'Sunset Lamp by Rylee'.

All people need to do is save one of the filters to their 'Favourites' and follow the instructions:

While recording, zoom in on the eye using the selfie camera

Close your eye and stop recording

Simply select 'Effects' and head over to your 'Favourites' folder. Here, you'll find the previously saved Sunset filters

Now, use your main camera with a flash on while recording your eye

@saigec12 Back at it again with the eyes🥰 #fyp #aniridia #foryou #trend #viral #eyes #sunsetlampchallenge #sunsetlamp #pretty #transition





It comes after yet another filter went viral across TikTok, in which thousands of users are trying out how their hair would look dyed blonde.



In order to try out the Blonde Hair filter, you first have to download the video editing app FaceApp.

Next, follow these instructions.

Open FaceApp Upload a picture Click “Hair colours” at the bottom Choose “Blond” Adjust hair colour with the slider Save the image to your phone





You can also create a video using the app CapCut. Once downloaded, follow the instructions below.

Open TikTok and search for “Blonde Hair filter” Click on a video someone has made using the filter Click “CapCut – Try this template” Follow the upcoming instructions on CapCut app.

