Animal charity warns owners against Taylor Swift 'August' trend

As it is the month of August, it's no surprise that Taylor Swift's song August is a currently trending, as people on TikTok have been using the music in videos to channel their main character energy.

But a new spin on the trend has seen people's pets take center stage as they are dramatically spun around as Swift sings in the song:

"Back when we were still changin' for the better / Wanting was enough / For me, it was enough / To live for the hope of it all..."

From dogs, cats, to a hamster, a goat, even a racoon and a hedgehog are some examples of the animals being spun around as part of the trend, with many looking bewildered at their owner's actions.

Here are some viral examples that have racked up millions of views:





@.naaaat HIS ARMS REACHING OUT I CANNOT

















@shaneequah_ safe to say indie loved it #fyp#lambs#petspinningchallange













@lizzie3427 He tried to kill me after this #fyp #taylorswift #racoon #august #spintrend









@sabz.i i don’t think i did this right









@emmacchristie Sorry tilly





While the owners may be having fun making these TikToks with their pets, animal charity Cats Protection warned that doing this action is not in the best interests for the welfare of pets.

"At no point should an animal deliberately be put in a position to feel fear, anxiety, frustration or experience pain for the benefit of human entertainment," Central Behaviour Officer Daniel Warren-Cummings told Metro.

"Cats in particular will experience extreme stress by being swung or spun around and it could even cause them physical harm."

"In the videos highlighted, the cats are showing clear signs of distress. Even more disappointingly, these are being described as cute or funny in the comments section by people who appear to count themselves as cat lovers.

Warren-Cummings added: "It’s clear from the language that the owners don’t understand that animals don’t feel and behave the same way humans do and this undercuts the distress that the cats are experiencing.’

He also noted that even if the actions in the video are brief, it is still "unethical and should not be encouraged.’

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.