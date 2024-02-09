Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce application question stumps job hunter

A job hunter expressed his concerns over a line of questions that seemingly had nothing to do with the job itself, including his opinions on Taylor Swift and Gypsy Rose.

Drew Muxlow (@drewmuxlow) took to TikTok with the revelation, adding that he's "done applying to millennial companies."

He then flipped the screen to reveal the application asking to rate Gypsy Rose.

Drew asked: "What are these questions? Rate Gypsy Rose on a scale from cringe to slay?"



"I want a job. I want to work. I want to work a job," he continued in shock.

Another question asked his thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.

The comments soon erupted into a debate, with millennials pushing the blame onto Gen Z.

"That's Gen Z, bro, don't blame us for this one," one person said, while another added: "That's 100 per cent a Gen Z HR interns doing."

A third joked: "That’s the Gen Z employee with an idea and the people-pleasing millennial manager saying 'okay lol.'"

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing: "That’s Gen Z intern instructing a millennial business owner."

Meanwhile, Gen Zers in the comments were eager to know how and where they could apply.

@drewmuxlow the answer is slay but why does that affect my qualifications





While many believed Swift had no place in the job application, others are gearing up to get a glance of the star at this weekend's Super Bowl.

Around 200 million people are expected to tune in on Sunday, and that's not including newfound football fans from the Swifties.

Swift, Kelce and the Super Bowl have even been the centre of conspiracy theories, with some speculating the game is rigged to ensure Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are there and gain viewers.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.