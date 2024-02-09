A Swifties' guide to the Super Bowl

Over 200 million fans are predicted to tune in to watch the biggest game in the American Football calendar this Sunday - and no doubt this viewership will include the new fans the sport has gained in the form of Swifties.

THE AMERICAN FOOTBALL CHEAT SHEETFROM NFL EXPERT PHOEBE SCHECTER AND POPEYES®

The Teams:

The Super Bowl is the championship game of the NFL (National Football League). The league is made up of 32 teams split into 2 conferences – the AFC and the NFC. The winners of each conference play in the Super Bowl.

Timings and Kick-off:

The game consists of 4 15-minute quarters of actual playing time. Games take longer because of clock stoppages when the ball is out of play, timeouts and stoppages. The game begins with a kick-off, where one team kicks the ball to the other to start play. Kick-offs occur at the beginning of each half and after every score.

Offence and Defence:

The attacking team on a given play is called the Offence while the defending team is the Defence. The Offence tries to advance the ball down the field, while the Defence tries to stop them and force turnovers by intercepting passes or causing the Offence to fumble the ball.

Scoring:

Teams score points by catching or carrying the ball in/into the opponent’s end zone for a touchdown (much like a ‘try’ in rugby), which is worth 6 points. After scoring a touchdown (TD), teams can opt to kick an extra point through the goal posts or try and score an additional touchdown worth 2 points from just outside the endzone. If teams are close enough to the end zone they have the option of kicking a field goal (3 points) if they do not want to risk not scoring a touchdown.

Downs and Yards:

The attacking team has 4 chances, called ‘Downs’, to advance the ball 10 yards towards the opponent’s end zone. If successful, they get 4 more downs. On each down, the attacking team (Offence) will run a play – think of it as a set piece in football or rugby.

Positions:

Each player has a specific role on the field. The Quarterback leads the Offence, while Linebackers and Defensive Backs play Defence. Each team also has special teams for kicking and punting plays.

Line of Scrimmage and the Snap!

The line of scrimmage is an imaginary line going across the field demarcated by the ball on the ground before a play. Both teams have to stay on their own side of the line before a play. Each play begins with a ‘SNAP’ which is when the Centre hands or passes the ball to the Quarterback through his legs.

Penalties:

Penalties can be called for fouls like holding, offsides, or pass interference, resulting in yardage gains or losses. Referees signal penalties by throwing yellow flags to where the foul occurred but they may wait for the play to finish before enforcing the penalties.

Number of Players:

Just like football, American Football has 11 players on each team on the field at a time. But unlike football, these can be swapped in and out at any time (rolling substitutes). The team rosters have 53 players because of specialised positions.

Sacks and Tackles:

A ‘sack’ is when the Quarterback is tackled behind the line of scrimmage before he can pass the ball. Tackles are made when defensive players stop the ball carrier from advancing by mostly bringing them to the ground, stopping their forward progress or forcing them out of bounds.

Coaches and Play calling:

Coaches play a crucial role in strategy and calling plays during the game. They communicate with players through headsets and make decisions on Offence, Defence, and special teams.

Run vs Pass:

The Offence can either choose to run with the ball following the snap (a run play), or have the Quarterback throw the ball to a receiver down the field (a pass play).

The Halftime Show:

The Super Bowl halftime show is always a huge spectacle that draws a massive audience in its own right. This year, the king of R&B, Usher, is set to take the stage.

Hail Mary:

In the final moments of a close game, teams may attempt a variety of plays, such as a "Hail Mary" pass—a long, desperate throw into the end zone—as a last-ditch effort to score and win the game.

Traditions

The Super Bowl is more than just a football game; it's a cultural event. People host parties, enjoy snacks like wings, and engage in friendly betting on game outcomes or commercial rankings

