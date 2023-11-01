Swifties are shading their exes on TikTok to Taylor Swift's 'Now That We Don't Talk'

Taylor Swift's1989 (Taylor's Version)was released last week, and to no one's surprise, there is already a TikTok trend based on one of her new 'From The Vault' tracks.

The song 'Now That We Don't Talk' is about the lingering thoughts and feelings after a relationship has ended and while it's one of Swift's shortest songs, she noted how it "packs a punch".

"I think it really goes in. For the short amount of time we have, I think it makes its point," Swift noted.

Now, Swifties have been making videos about things they don't miss about their ex, using a particular part of Swift's song.

The following lyrics in the clips are:

I don't have to pretend I like acid rock /

Or that I'd like to be on a mega yacht /

With important men who think important thoughts /

Guess maybe I am better off now that we don't talk

Some examples include not having to dull their personality just to make their ex comfortable, no longer needing to pretend to like Kanye West's music or not noticing an ex's receding hairline.

@italianstalion01 taylor really outs me every single song #nowthatwedonttalk #taylorswift #taylorsversion #1989taylorsversion









@madisonhund can i say i won this or no? 😂#taylorswift #1989TaylorsVersion #swifttok













Given the popularity of the trend, clearly the song is a great way to vent about a previous relationship or friendships.

Meanwhile, Swift gave the reason why the song didn't make onto the original 1989 album back in 2014 - and it was all about timing.

"“It was so hard to leave it behind, but I think we wrote it a little bit towards the end of the process and we couldn’t get the production right at the time,” she said.

“But we had tons of time to perfect the production this time.”

