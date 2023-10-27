This Taylor Swift '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vault track was teased a decade ago

With the release of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' today, comes five 'From the Vault' tracks for Swifties to enjoy - but there is one vault song in particular that was teased nearly 10 years ago.

(We're talking before the original '1989' was released).

The second of the five vault tracks called "Say Don't Go," was written by Swift and legendary songwriter Diane Warren and the heartfelt pop track has been a hit with Swifties.

Warren has written some of the biggest hits in music for other notable female artists such as Cher, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

In January 2014, Warren herself spoke to Billboard about collaborating with Swift on a "great song,” adding that she was “excited" about it.

When the interviewer commented on the fact Swift had said the songs for 1989 had come along quicker than expected, Warren replied: "Yeah I have no idea... I have no idea what she [Swift] has done but I'm excited about the one [song] that we did it's pretty cool."

Though when October 27 rolled around that year, the collaboration didn't feature on the album.

Luckily for us, this “pretty cool” track finally got to see the light of day.

Of course, Swifties are praising both Swift and Warren about "Say Don't Go."





















Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is out now.



