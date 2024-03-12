Teen discovers his aunt hired an actor to be his 'best friend' for 10 years

A teenager has left the internet baffled by revealing a friend he had for almost ten years was actually a paid actor hired for the role.

Making friends as an adult can feel like an impossible task and we often assume that young kids have it easier.

But, a teenager has opened up about his problems making friends when he was 5 and the unique solution his aunt came up with.

Lawson Spolansky captioned the clip “I'm finally ready to share with you this horrific story”, and went into detail about what happened.

He explained that in 2012 when he was five years old, he was suffering from behavioural issues and having problems in school. His aunt told him he needed to “become a better man” despite the fact he was only a child.

Days later, he was playing on the monkey bars when he hurt his knee. A little boy he called “Dexter” came over and mocked him, but the boy’s mother came to his aid and bandaged Spolansky up while his nanny was in the toilet.

A couple of months later, the boy ended up sitting next to him in his class at school where the two developed a close friendship over time.

@lawsonspolansky im finally ready to share with u this horrific story #storytime #bestfriend #childhood #lawsonspolansky #fyp #childhoodtrauma #fypシ゚viral #mentalhealth #real #truth #actor #school #fypシ #trending

In 2018, the boy invited Spolansky on a trip to Paris, Spain and Universal Studios in California, but the trip got cancelled. Instead, Spolansky saw an Instagram picture of his aunt with Dexter and his mother in California, sparking some suspicion.

By August 2021, Spolansky was in a relationship with a guy who happened to be the pool boy for Dexter’s mother. He overheard the two talking about how Spolansky’s aunt had hired Dexter to be his friend, and his manager was playing his mother.

He also explained that his “therapist” was the sister of Dexter’s manager.

Spolansky said: “So now I’m left broken, [with] a severe amount of trust issues and I feel like I never really went anywhere.”

In the comments, people could not believe what they were hearing.

“What in the Truman Show is this dude, omg that is insane,” one stunned viewer wrote.

Another said: “I can't believe they let it go on that long either???”

“NGL this is the wildest story I’ve ever heard in my life,” someone else said.

One person added: “My jaw literally dropped open. I’m deeply sorry someone did that to you.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings