TikTok is back on the App Store and everyone is celebrating the 'incredible news'

TikTok was finally restored to Apple App Store and Google Play in the US on Thursday (February 13) after it got removed last month when there was a federal ban against the platform.

The ban itself was only for less than a day as US president Donald Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension, and in this time, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, must sell its US operation - or the app will face another ban once this extension period is over.

Trump has even proposed the idea a joint ownership deal with the United States to prevent the ban.

Once the extensions was signed the 170 million American users who already have the app downloaded were able to return to their TikTok.

But the platform had been removed from Apple and Google's app stores on January 18, meaning no new users could download the app and this wasn't immediately made available again in the App Store.

In this photo illustration an iPhone displays a popup message on the social media platform TikTok on January 19, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The popular platform is now welcoming users back after being unavailable on January 18 to users inside of the United States after a U.S. Supreme Court ban took effect. Photo illustration by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Since the news of TikTok's return to the Apple App Store and Google Play stores, people on social media have been sharing their delight.



One person wrote: "THANK YOU TIKTOK FOR THE W BDAY GIFT".









"Thank god I can buy a new phone next month now," another person said, as many were put off from buy a new phone where TikTok wouldn't be able to be downloaded... until now.









A third person commented: "I missed you CapCut, my Shayla," referring to the editing app CapCut which more people use create their videos and was also removed from the App Store but has since been restored like TikTok has.





"I dn just broke my fingers downloading ts again," one user admitted.













"LMAO WAIT THE PEOPLE WHO BOUGHT PHONES THAT HAS TIKTOK IN IT ARE IN SHAMBLES RN," another noted in reference to phone with the TikTok app installed were listed on eBay for a whopping $1 million.





Another user added: "INCREDIBLE NEWS FOR ME a person who accidentally deleted it when getting a new phone".





"I used to pray for times like this," somebody posted.

