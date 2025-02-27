Men struggle to find beat to Hilary Duff song as part of hilarious TikTok trend

A new TikTok challenge is circulating, in which people—particularly men—attempt to clap to the beat of a 2003 Hilary Duff song.

But the problem is that many of them cannot find the beat in what has become a hilarious viral trend.

It turns out, that the tune called 'Come Clean' from the former Disney star's album Metamorphosis is not the easiest to clap along to with its electro-pop synths and drumming (at least to those participating in the challenge).

Typically, in the videos from the challenge, women post a video of their boyfriend or partner's attempt at the trend.

One viral example is from TikToker Skye (@_skyegirl) who shared a clip of her husband having a go and finding the beat, although he confidently clapped along he didn't appear to be clapping along to the beat.





@_skyegirl Not him sussing it out in the beginning 😭 #beatchallenge #hilaryduff #norythm

The video has over 10 million views, 412,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who judge his beat-finding ability.

One person wrote: "Took him 3-5 business days to find it."

"Does it happen at birth? Or is there a traumatic event that happens that causes this? I don’t understand," another person asked.

A third person posted: "Was the music playing out loud? Like in the room?"

"It's weird. he was slow. Then he found it, and then he sped past. This was incredible," a fourth person added.

Someone else replied: "It’s really difficult to clap OFF beat but he’s succeeding!"

Another instance was shared by TikToker Gabriella (@gabriellamcj) who shared her husband clapping, but there was no success in finding the beat to the song.

"Here for a good timing, not a right timing," she joked in the caption.





@gabriellamcj Here for a good timing, not a right timing #claptothebeat #hilaryduffchallenge #comeclean #beatchallenge





This video has over 2.6m views, and almost 70,000 likes as people took to the comments section who are puzzled as to why so many guys can't clap to the beat of the music.

"Someone explain this trend? they can't hear the music or what? because how can so many people not know HOW TO CLAP ON BEAT???" one person wrote.

Another person commented: "He is clapping on tempo, tell him next time slow it way down & he might just clap on beat."

"As a musician this trend makes me rage why can nobody clap on beat," a third person said.

A fourth person added: "Why can't people find the beat? I'm so confused."

Elsewhere, 'You run like a girl' TikTok trend explained, and why Charli XCX's 'Party 4 U' has finally entered the Spotify charts after 5 years.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.