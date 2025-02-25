Why Charli XCX's 'Party 4 U' has finally entered the Spotify charts after 5 years

Charli XCX had mainstream success with her recent album 'brat' - but now one of her older songs is having its own viral moment on TikTok.

The track 'party 4 u' has become popular from the singer's 2020 album 'How I'm Feeling Now' and there's one particular part of the song that everyone can't help but sing along to.

At one point, Charli begins to sing the lyrics at speed: "You could watch me pull up on your body/Like it's summer, take my clothes off in the water/Splash around and get you blessed like holy water/I don't know what you were waiting for/You know that I've been waiting for you."

The song was written back in 2017 for her mixtape 'Pop 2' and it didn't end up on the tracklist, but soon became a fan favourite as Charli would still include it in her live shows.

On TikTok, people are sharing themselves sings the fast-paced second verse of the song or finding clips that perfectly work with that part of the track, and there are over 47,000 videos using the song as a sound for various types of videos such as memes, lyric and fan edits.

TikToker Josephine (@joh3rnandez) used the song in video of an iPod Nano which played out a part of Ru Paul's Drag Race where drag queen Coco Montese is lipsyncing for her life, word for word (to 'Cold Hearted' by Paula Abdul), with RuPaul and Michelle Visage looking on in awe.

(But it also just so happens to go seemlessly with 'party 4 u' too).

This video has over 2.4 million views, 504,000 likes and was even reposted on Instagram by Charli herself.



@joh3rnandez i had to do this trend w my ipod LMAOOO #rupaulsdragrace #cocomontrese #lipsync #party4u #charlixcx @Charli XCX @RuPaul’s Drag Race





Meanwhile, TikToker Aldo (@aldologist) declared she had "been waiting for my coco montrese moment" as she lipsynced along to 'party 4 u' perfectly, and this now has over 2.8 million views.





@aldologist i have been waiting for my coco montrese moment #party4u





With the emergence of this trend and a new appreciation for the song, at the time of writing it currently sits at No.26 on the US Spotify 100 Viral Chart.

Charli's fans (Angels) have expressed their delight at the song being appreciated five years on from its official release.

One person said: "So glad party 4 u is getting her flowers."

"You don't get this song like I get this song," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I'm gonna walk down the aisle to this song."

"I CANNOT DESCRIBE MY LEVEL OF OBSESSION WITH THIS SONG," a fourth person commented.

How has Charli reacted to 'party 4 u' going viral?

The musician has seen all the buzz surrounding her old song, as she took to TikTok on February 14 where she posted a video of herself dancing to her tune, with the simple caption: "exactly!"









Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Charli also reacted to her song climbing up the US Spotify Viral 100 chart and she wrote: "It’s p[retty] crazy that this song is suddenly getting love in this kinda way. I know this song means so much to so many angels. she’s a cutie <3"

