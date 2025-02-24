'You run like a girl' TikTok trend explained

Most women will have heard "You run like a girl" at some point in their life, perhaps as an insult from boys or men - but now a new TikTok trend is reclaiming this expression.

As part of the trend, people are sharing film and TV clips of women characters running to the tune of Paris Paloma's viral song 'Labour'which has been part of previous feminist and politically-driven TikTok trends since its release last year.

Some examples include Florence Pugh's character Alice Chambers in the 2022 film Don't Worry Darling, Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle in the British soap Emmerdale, and Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert in the TV series The Vampire Diaries.

One in particular which stands out is Katie Douglas as Kara Robinson in the 2023 film The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, based on real-life events in 2002 where Robinson (who was 15 years old at the time) was kidnapped, assaulted and held captive for 18 hours, she then managed to escape the serial killer's apartment and was able to identify where she was held captive and her kidnapper to police.





After seeing clips from the series about her going viral, Robinson herself took to TikTok to respond and had a message - a "love letter to runners" - to send to her followers.

"The 'run like a girl' trend started with clips from the movie about me..." she wrote in the video, and sprinkled the running scene from the series into her message.

"The videos and comments have broken my heart. Here's what I want all of you who have identified with this trend to know:

"If you didn't or couldn't run, that doesn't mean you're not strong enough. If you ran, you made it, you can stop running."





@kararobinsonchamberlain My love letter to the runners 🤍 . . Run like a girl trend #mystory #thegirlwhoescaped #runlikeagirl

She continued: "You are not alone. You won't always feel traumatized. You will find people that make you feel safe again. You are not defined by what happened."

"What happened wasn't your fault, but the healing is your responsibility. You CAN heal. Time doesn't heal all wounds, but you can."

"Everything happens for a reason but... you might be able to find purpose in your pain eventually. Life will be beautiful again," Robinson concluded and then showed an image of her family at the end of the video.

The video has received over a whopping 14.2 million views, 2 million views and thousands of supportive messages.

One person said: "It broke my heart when no one believed you. I'm so sorry it all happened."

"Katie Douglas did such an amazing job portraying your story in that movie, you are such an amazing and inspiring person," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Girl I’ve seen this movie so many times. Your bravery is inspiring. A true hero."

"I actually think you mentioning that not running away isn’t something to feel shame about if an extremely important part of the convo that has been missing and it’s very impactful that you have said it," a fourth person commented.

While others opened up sharing their own experience of having to "run like a girl" in dangerous situations or times where they wish they had.

"I didn’t run. But did I get back in car the slowly, acted like everything was fine, even faked a few laughs so they wouldn’t suspect anything, and slowly walk back to my house. My version of running," one person wrote.

Another person said: "I just didn’t run. I 'enthusiastically' did everything he wanted in the hopes he’d bring me back home. For some reason he did."

"I ran but the only reason I got away was my dog, he attacked them. We were both terrified. I wish I would've had him the other times that running didn't do anything," someone else posted.

A fourth person commented: "From the girl who couldn't run thank you, I need to keep reminding myself I am strong enough."

People are also using the trend to share the sporting prowess of women - with the most viral example being Bristol Bears and Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher posting a video of herself in action running during matches and practice.





The video has over 7.8m views, 1.8m likes, and many comments from viewers applauding both her athleticism and the work she is doing for women rugby players and women in sport more widely.

One person posted: "What you've done for women's rugby shouldn't be underestimated. We started a girl's rugby club at school, they had presentations today."

"You’re one of the best role models for young girls today," another person commented.

A third person wrote: "My daughter is going to her first rugby open house this weekend after watching you since the Olympics."

"I’m literally crying. You’re such an inspiration for the world!" a fourth person said.

