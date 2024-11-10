TikToker Dee Crawford's son found a mysterious old phone hidden underneath the carpet on her stairs and after managing to get into the phone, she found explicit messages on it.

After the phone was found, Crawford, who posts as DoMeAFavourSTL, has since shared a mini-series online.

The very first video has gone viral with 3.2m views and 245k likes at the time of writing.

Crawford explained how her "curious" son found an old LG behind loose carpet on her stairs and showed it with a couple of buttons missing and a broken camera.

"This is from the previous owner, we have only lived here 10 years," she said.

What a blast from the past. This had to belong to the previous owners of our home we have lived here ten years. #hiddengems #lgphone #vintage

In a follow-up, Crawford revealed she managed to charge the phone and power it on.

When having a look through what was on it, she found a message that said: "I hope you and Addicus do sex good tonight. Get drank."

Further videos showed Crawford calling the phone owner's mother and she said the mother had passed on her number to one of her daughters who said it may be hers.

Replying to @chickadee lets make this fun…when i get 100 new followers ill post more messages. And YES there are pictures… #viralvideos #burnerphone #fypシ゚viral #fyp #lostphone #missingphone #1997 #vintage

Crawford had arranged to meet with the daughter and said she had agreed for the exchange and encounter to be filmed.



But the daughter watched Crawford's videos on TikTok and said it was not actually hers but that it belonged to another sister.

Crawford then found out the other sister did not want the phone back or to meet her, prematurely ending the investigation with so many unanswered questions.

Safe to say some TikTokers have been hooked on what's been happening over the past few weeks.

Who knows? The daughter may have a change of heart at some point...

