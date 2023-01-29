Man has iconic response to influencer's 'fat' test for dates

A TikToker has become an overnight legend for issuing a biting response to a fellow content creator.

Fin Hamilton created a stitch of a video posted by the influencer known only as Esteban, in which he boasts of a special test that he makes women take.

In the clip, Esteban walks down a corridor as he tells his 2.3 million followers: “I make all the girls that I bring home walk through this.”

Pausing before squeezing through a narrow doorway, he continues: “Because if they don’t fit through this then they probably shouldn’t be coming home with me.”

The video, captioned “use this sound if your [sic] a fat ugly woke person”, garnered more than 10.3 million views in two weeks, which is a pretty staggering number.

But it’s not as staggering as the number racked up by Hamilton in his retort: 14.7 million in just five days.

Addressing Esteban and his doorway in his stitch, Hamilton says simply: “At least you fit through it, right? So you’ve always got the option to go f**k yourself.”

His clip, which has also clocked up more than 2 million likes and 15,900 comments, was cited by some fellow TikTokers as their “favourite stitch to date”.

Meanwhile, as you’d imagine, Esteban was hit by a deluge of complaints and criticisms for his offensive remarks. He responded by striking back with a string of his own ripostes.

In the first, which was directed at critics more generally – not just Hamilton – he doubled down on his misogynistic theme.

Adding the caption “apology stitch incoming” to his original video, he said: “I would like to apologise for my last video.”

Pointing to the offending doorway, he continued: “As you can see, they fixed this, so women can no longer step through that (if they fit), so instead I made it a bit easier.

“Now all they have to do is step on that,” he added, revealing a set of bathroom scales."

In a subsequent follow-up, he responded directly to Hamilton’s suggestion he go “f**k himself”, saying casually: “Beats waking up next to a fat chick.”

However, in a video posted on Saturday, titled “let’s be civil”, Esteban struck a more serious note.

“I would like to have a genuine discussion about the video I made triggering a lot of people,” he told viewers.

“Do I hate fat women? I don’t. Am I sexually attracted to them? No. The video was clearly a joke.

“That joke wasn’t even original. I saw Ross Creations do it first. I saw an opportunity to remake it in my own way and I did,” he continued.

“Tell me a joke that doesn’t offend somebody or something or some group and I guarantee you it’s not funny.”

He went on: “The reason why I doubled down so hard on the fat jokes was because my comment section was disgusting. You guys went after my parents, myself, spammed my Instagram all over a joke.

“Why would I show any remorse for any videos that I post when the community that is being offended by them are [sic] just disgusting to me?

“I do not apologise for any of my past videos but I will no longer make videos joking about people’s weight as long as we keep it civil in the comments and no one goes after me or my family.”

He ended his statement: “For those of you who still don’t like me or my content after this video, just block me.”

