TikTok user laid of while filming a ‘day in my life as a Google employee' video

A TikTok user has gone viral after capturing the day she was made redundant by Google.

Nicole Tsai, who goes by the username @nicolesdailyvlog, was flooded with messages of support when she filmed herself receiving the news that she’d been let go by the tech giant.

The clip, which features the caption "A Day in My Life Getting Laid Off At Google”, has racked up more than 4.2million views.

It begins with Nicole reliving how she woke up to a message from her boss which she described as a "really ominous text".

She soon checked the news and realised that mass cuts had begun at the company, before attempting to log on to her work account and finding herself suspended.

Nicole then said she "sobbed over the phone" to her line manager who was "also finding out about my layoff for the first time today too”.

"I think the worst part is that it seems like no one was consulted on this decision, and everyone was just finding out about the layoffs at the same time. It just felt like a really bad game of Russian roulette," she added.

@nicolesdailyvlog The Google layoffs were not how I expected to start off 2023, but I know it’s only up from here 🥲 #techlayoffs #googlelayoffs #techgirl #corporatelife #techvlog #dayinmylife #techlayoffs2023

"There was no consistency around who was let go. It was also not performance based so it just felt really random."

Nicole then filmed herself cheering herself up by heading to Disneyland and ‘eating her feelings’.

The comments section was full of support for Nicole, with one writing: "It's just a job. You'll find another one. You are worth more than Google.”

“I’m so sorry,” another wrote.

Another added: “What a traumatic way to find out. I wish you the best.”

“I'm sorry, the way you found out is so upsetting,” one commented.

It comes after Google‘s parent company announced it was laying off roughly 12,000 people, marking the latest major tech firm to cut staff amid corporate concerns about inflation and global economic downtowns after rapid expansions and record-breaking profits.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced cuts in an email to staff earlier this month, which was shared in a company blog post pointing to a “different economic reality” than one that parent company Alphabet had initially anticipated over a period of “dramatic” growth. The cuts mark the largest-ever within the company thus far.

